back to school

Ahead of Virtual Learning, Parents Prepare for Heightened Cyber Risks

“We have to operate under the assumption that at some point a cybercriminal may get into our lives,” a cybersecurity expert said

By Jack Highberger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As thousands of North Texas kids learn remotely this fall, cybersecurity experts warn the risk of identity and data theft will be heightened.

“This year things will necessarily be rushed and with it will come risks both for schools and for students,” said Cyber Security expert Patrick Thielen with Chubb.

Thielen says children's' identities were already considered a “goldmine” by hackers and with more districts rapidly moving curriculums online, the opportunities for theft will only grow.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Plano 6 hours ago

Plano Community Honors Memory of Jogger Killed While on Trail

“My kids are spending a lot of time on their iPads,” said parent Devin Booker. “This conversation has started those wheels turning.”

Booker plans to keep a close eye on her young children’s online activity.

Thielen recommends parents consider freezing their child’s credit along with making sure all security features on their devices have been activated.

“We have to operate under the assumption that at some point a cybercriminal may get into our lives,” said Thielen.

Mother Lourdes Gutierrez hopes by having early conversations with her high school-age children, their family can prevent a breach.

“Ultimately it is a matter of discussion with your children about what safety measures they can take,” said Gutierrez.

This article tagged under:

back to schoolcoronaviruseducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us