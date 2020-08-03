Ahead of Virtual Learning, Parents Prepare for Heightened Cyber Risks

As thousands of North Texas kids learn remotely this fall, cybersecurity experts warn the risk of identity and data theft will be heightened.

“This year things will necessarily be rushed and with it will come risks both for schools and for students,” said Cyber Security expert Patrick Thielen with Chubb.

Thielen says children's' identities were already considered a “goldmine” by hackers and with more districts rapidly moving curriculums online, the opportunities for theft will only grow.

“My kids are spending a lot of time on their iPads,” said parent Devin Booker. “This conversation has started those wheels turning.”

Booker plans to keep a close eye on her young children’s online activity.

Thielen recommends parents consider freezing their child’s credit along with making sure all security features on their devices have been activated.

“We have to operate under the assumption that at some point a cybercriminal may get into our lives,” said Thielen.

Mother Lourdes Gutierrez hopes by having early conversations with her high school-age children, their family can prevent a breach.

“Ultimately it is a matter of discussion with your children about what safety measures they can take,” said Gutierrez.