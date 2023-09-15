Hispanic Heritage Month

Ahead of Mexican Independence Day celebrations, organizers remember the execution of Santos Rodriguez

An unexpected announcement was made from organizers of Viva Dallas Mexican Independence Celebration

By Maria Guerrero

Friday marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month and Saturday is Mexican Independence Day.

Mexican pride will be on display at Dallas City Hall plaza for Viva Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the celebrations, organizers made an unexpected announcement that commemorates a rich history, its contributions and its struggles.

Filmmaker Byron C. Hunter revealed that all Texas PBS stations have agreed to air his documentary 'Santos Vive' for 30 days.

Daphne Rodriguez, wife of David Rodriguez, who witnessed his 12-year-old brother Santos' death, was called to accept a contribution to the documentary.

Santos Rodriguez was shot and killed by a Dallas Police Officer Darrel Cain, nearly 50 years ago while the officer was playing Russian Roulette in his squad car.

Daphne Rodriguez still feels the daily battle her family has to endure because of Santos' tragic death.

"During the month of July, he physically gets sick still," Rodriguez said. "It's still hard. He still has effects from it."

The city only recently apologized to the family and the case will forever be a stain on Dallas history.

"Having everybody in the state see this film is amazing to me because now they can't really take the story away," Byron C. Hunter said. "It won't just be a Dallas story now, it's going to be a Texas statewide story and eventually it's going to be a national story."

