Ahead of Championship Game, South Oak Cliff Alumnus Reflects on Legacy

Excitement is building as South Oak Cliff’s football team heads to the state championship for the first time in the school’s history. For one lifelong south Oak Cliff resident and alumnus, it’s more than a game. It’s about legacy.

When Horace Bradshaw visits South Oak Cliff High School, it’s like visiting family. And when it comes to the football team, there’s a special bond.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“I’m at every game and it’s been that way for years,” he said.

His love for the school runs deep and spans decades. He’s a 1977 graduate of South Oak Cliff. So, it’s a proud moment to see the current group of young athletes take the school to a state championship.

Bradshaw has a personal connection to the Golden Bears football team, having played on the team himself. He recalls the team’s appearance in the semifinals in 1970.

“We’ve been knocking on the doors for years,” he said. “We thought for sure we had a team that would win in that game. They had three touchdowns called back, 215 yards worth of penalties, so we haven’t been back since then.”

The South Oak Cliff legacy doesn’t stop with him either. It goes on, and on for generations in his family.

“My son Horace Paul Bradshaw V he played center here,” said Bradshaw. “And his son, Horace Paul Bradshaw VI, he plays wide receiver here.”

His appreciation for the school doesn’t end at football. Bradshaw has been a longtime advocate – one of many voices ensuring the school and its students have adequate resources.

“You look at the front of that school and we have all kinds of achievement banners up there it’s because we feel like we breed champions in South Oak in every area.”

He’s struck a balance – thankful for the memories, and excited about what’s to come.

“They have set the standard,” said Bradshaw. “We thought we were the standard, but they are the standard now.”

The South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears head to the Championship game on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.