Aggravated assault call prompts heavy Irving police presence at apartment complex

Irving Police have set up a perimeter around an apartment complex after multiple units responded to reports of an aggravated assault Sunday morning.

According to the police department, officers were called to a complex near N. Belt Line Road and Willow Creek Drive around 10 a.m.

Police said they are actively trying to communicate and find the suspect. The suspect's name has not been released. Still, authorities did confirm with NBC 5 that the person they're looking for in connection with this incident is not Hector Paguada Paguada, who is wanted for capital murder in the deaths of 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez and 23-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area until further notice.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.