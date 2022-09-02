Agencies Prepare for Busy Holiday Weekend on North Texas Lakes, Waterways

Summer is winding down with Labor Day Weekend as one the last big boating and lake holiday weekends for a while.

Recent rain has helped to raise lake level, but the with a wet weekend possible, local agencies are reminding people to be weather aware on the water this weekend.

“With the recent rain, it actually is a good thing for all of our lake levels. Joe Pool Lake is almost back to normal, so we are at a good level right now and that is good for our boaters,” Grand Prairie Police representative Mark Beseda said. “That’s good for the water safety when it comes to boating and obstacles and for swimming. So, we’re right at normal here at Joe Pool Lake.”

On this possibly rainy and stormy weekend, being weather aware on the water is more important than ever. Lightning, pop up storms, and downpours can be dangerous and deadly on the lake.

“Obviously with storms comes high wind, heavy rain and poor visibility. So, if a storm is approaching, we recommend that you get off the lake,” Beseda said. “If you cannot get to your vehicle, get to the shore and dock it on the land. If you’re in a personal watercraft, of course exit immediately.”