Agencies Increasing Patrols for Holiday Traffic

The Texas Department of Public Safety in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies will increase patrols for a ten-day period that runs from December 23, 2019 to January 1, 2020.
DPS troopers will partner with local law enforcement agencies in Denton County to look for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other drivers breaking the law.
DPS is offering tips to help Texans stay safe on the road over the holidays:
- Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic. On some highways, it is actually a violation of the law to not move your vehicle over when it is safe to do so.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.
- Slow down - especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle - it's the law.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
- Don't drive fatigued - allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing.
- Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.