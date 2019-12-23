Agencies Increasing Patrols for Holiday Traffic

The Texas Department of Public Safety in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies will increase patrols for a ten-day period that runs from December 23, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

DPS troopers will partner with local law enforcement agencies in Denton County to look for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other drivers breaking the law.

DPS is offering tips to help Texans stay safe on the road over the holidays: