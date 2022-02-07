AG Ken Paxton Files Lawsuit Against DFW Influencer Brittany Dawn

The state of Texas is suing Dallas-Fort Worth social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis over a fitness plan scheme it claims violated consumer protection laws and misled followers with eating disorders who bought into it.

The attorney general’s office is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in penalties and court fees, according to the lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in Dallas County court.

Davis’ business Brittany Dawn Fitness LLC sold online fitness packages that cost as much as $300 to thousands of consumers beginning in 2014. The plans were not “individualized” as promised, and Davis “failed to provide the promised coaching and check-ins,” according to the lawsuit.

The Dallas Morning News was unable to reach Davis for comment.

Click here to read more on the lawsuit from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.