After Years-Long Wait, South Oak Cliff Students Attend New $52M Campus

Students will reenter the doors of their new $52 million South Oak Cliff High School Tuesday morning after two years of major renovations that were greatly needed. It's bringing to a close years of frustration for students who demanded change.

What was originally was budgeted at roughly $18 million in renovations was eventually extended into a $52 million makeover.

For years, students voiced their frustrations over crumbling buildings, leaking roofs and even electrical problems that made it hard to keep the school warm in the winter or cool in the summer. Students even staged a walkout in 2015.

“This is not easy taking on buildings that have been neglected and making them first class,” Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told NBC 5 in December during a walk-through of the building.

“The kids that go to Lancaster, DeSoto, Duncanville and Cedar Hill this is what they have in their facilities,” Hinojosa said. “Our urban kids don’t have this. So, this will give us equal footing to be able to keep our kids.”

SOCHS principal, Dr. William Johnson, spoke about the reaction students are having to the improvements.

“Tears, just joy, over joyed by just the opportunity to learn and to receive and education in an institution where they don’t have to fight for basic needs," he said.

But after two years of construction work, the school now has renovated buildings, new furniture and state-of-the-art classrooms, a gym and a weight room.

Crews were still working up until Monday, making those final touches to the campus.

Students spent the last two years going to temporary campus set up nearby at a vacant building.

There will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the community and alumni Saturday, Jan.11.