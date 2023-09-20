After stealing $30, snacks from Little Leaguers, thieves lead police on a three-county chase

You don't normally hear the zap of welding metal from crews at University Little League's Double Eagle Park along Old Hemphill Road in Fort Worth.

But they're the sounds of necessary repairs being made ahead of Wednesday night's game that came out of left field for the small group of volunteers who run the park after police say three people cracked open the concession stand in an early-morning burglary.

"Just little things like this happening, [we're] trying to get our fields back in the right condition for safety purposes, so we’re just now starting new campaigns to raise those funds. So, when you get news like this, it’s just frustrating," said Josh Robertson, a volunteer board member of University Little League in Fort Worth.

Robertson said their cameras have caught folks trying to break in before, but he's never seen anyone succeed until now.

They shared surveillance video of the burglary while it was happening Wednesday morning with Fort Worth Police.

The thieves only walked away with two cash registers containing $30, and some snacks.

"As the officers were pursuing them, they were throwing [the snacks] out the window," said Officer Buddy Calzado with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He said police chased the trio across three counties, ending in the Kaufman County community of Heartland, about an hour away.

"They pulled over to the side of the road and just gave up. There was no foot pursuit afterward," Calzado said.

He said three adults were arrested, in their late 30s and 40s. Records show their charges include tampering with physical evidence.

Calzado said the cost to repair the metal concession stand window would be about $2,500.

A spokesperson for the field said the cost to replace other equipment, like the cash registers, may cost a couple thousand more.

A curve-ball, for sure, but not the end of the game, said Robertson.

"We’re going to ... persevere through it and work through it, like we always do," he said.