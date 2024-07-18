After Keller teen critically injured in crosswalk, city announces measures to slow drivers

Along a popular Keller corridor, change is underway.

With crews busy repaving a stretch of Bear Creek Parkway between Whitley Road and Elm Street and Rufe Snow Drive, the city announced Wednesday that it will also make changes intended to slow drivers.

It’s a move that comes three months after 14-year-old Nina Alvarez was hit in a crosswalk and nearly killed.

“We listened to a lot of the comments that were stated online, suggestions, considered as much as we can and doing as much as we actually can do on the streets,” said Keller Director of Public Works Alonzo Linan.

Linan said because of what happened to Nina, the city will enhance crosswalks with additional flashing warning lights.

They'll also paint “shark teeth” pavement markers ahead of both of the crosswalks in front of Bear Creek Parkway to catch drivers’ attention and to serve as yield signs.

"There are so many things competing for our attention, we just have to be even louder,” said Linan.

Shortly after a driver hit his daughter in April, Leo Alvarez spoke to NBC 5 outside of her hospital room.

"Sometimes, something needs to happen to make changes and reforms,” he said.

Alvarez even started a petition, saying more needed to be done by the city to force drivers to slow down. Police said the man who hit Nina was speeding and failed to stop until after the collision.

"You push a button and there's a light flashing. That's it, but you've got to make sure people are stopping,” said Alvarez.

Linan said the city will combat speeding by adding a turning lane along Bear Creek Parkway, converting two lanes to three.

"It ends up being a passive traffic device, traffic calming device where it will passively encourage people to drive slower along that roadway because your road is narrower than it was before,” he said.

It’s a method recommended by safety experts and one adopted in other cities.

As part of its investigation into the deadliest North Texas streets, NBC5 Investigates visited Edmonton, Canada. There, city officials say reducing lane size played a crucial role in a plan that reduced traffic deaths by 50 percent over six years.

Officials in Keller said they hope similar changes will help them prevent future tragedy.

"We want to make sure we do all we can,” said Linan.

Weather permitting, he said the city hopes to have the improvements wrapped up by the end of the month.