After Five Sheep Found Tied in Trunk, Owner Arrested, Charged With Cruelty

Authorities believe the extremely high temperature inside the trunk of the Honda Civic where the sheep were found led to the death of one sheep and overheating of the others

Five sheep were seized after they were all found tied together in the trunk of a Honda Civic during a routine traffic stop in Caddo Mills, with extremely high temperatures leading to overheating and the death of one sheep, authorities said.

The owner of the sheep was arrested and charged with cruelty to livestock animals, the SPCA of Texas said in a press release Monday.

The live sheep were treated for heat exhaustion and "appear to otherwise be in good condition," the SPCA said.

According to the press release, the Caddo Mills Police Department was conducting a routine traffic stop at the 3200 block of FM 36 on July 17.

The sheep were then found tied together in the trunk of the Honda Civic.

The owner was arrested at the scene, and according to authorities, had recently purchased the sheep.

The live sheep were transported to an "offsite holding facility" for veterinary care and immediately treated, the SPCA said. The owner agreed to surrender custody of the sheep, and the SPCA said live sheep will be evaluated for adoption or placement on a case-by-case basis.

The owner was then booked into the Hunt County Detention Center and charged with cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony.

