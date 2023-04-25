After Amputation, North Texas Teen Hopes Prosthetic Leg Will Allow Her to Cheer Again

Life took an unexpected turn for a North Texas 17-year-old after she lost part of her leg.

Today, she’s back at school with friends and her beloved cheer team. But she won’t stop there. Brooke Walker hopes to hit the field again soon.

The gym is where Walker says she belongs. On the mat with her team is where she’s happy, and where she shines. Cheering has been part of her life for the past seven years – not just as a hobby, but rather somewhat of a lifestyle. But several weeks of pain and stiffness in her leg led to an emergency visit.

“I woke my parents up at like two in the morning and was like this is so bad, you need to get me somewhere,” Walker said.

It was a blood clot. A major blow came soon after that.

“My parents came in and I looked at my mom and I was like, ‘I’m going to lose my leg, aren’t I?' And she was like ‘yeah, probably,’” she said.

Walker’s leg was amputated from the middle of her calf down. It was difficult for the entire family to process.

Her parents say they’re in awe of her strength. It’s no surprise the 17-year-old junior can still be found at practice with her squad at Rockwall-Heath High School.

“Your true character comes out when you go through something like this. And she has amazed everybody that’s come in contact with her,” said her mother, Kerri Walker.

The hope is that she will tumble again. That could become a reality soon with a prosthetic leg in the works. Her team, coaches and the surrounding community have been pillars throughout the journey. They’re hoping for continued support through a GoFundMe page.

“Medical care only goes so far when it comes to prosthetics, and she’s going to need a specialty leg that has some specialty skills,” said Kerri Walker.

Where some might see obstacles, Brooke sees opportunity. Already she’s picturing herself exactly where she’s always wanted to be. Cheering with her team.

“I love it. I can’t wait to do it again,” she said. “I can’t wait to be out in front of a crowd. I love performing.”

Walker's family says they expect to start testing a prosthetic leg within the next couple of weeks.

ONLINE: Visit the GoFundMe page for Walker.