African American Museum Debuts New Exhibits

Two new exhibits at the African American Museum in Fair Park are like taking a step back in time in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood.

"For me, Deep Ellum and Central Track was where cultures converged," photographer and co-curator Alan Govenar said. "When people think of Deep Ellum they just think of Elm Street. They don't think of these blocks of Central Avenue that were bulldozed away that in many ways were the lifeblood of Deep Ellum."

"Look at the whole picture," exhibit co-curator Phillip Collins said. "It's making the invisible visible."

'Crossroads of Deep Ellum' highlights a forgotten part of history.

"We're seeing the displacement and replacement of African Americans in these settings," Collins said.

Much of that displacement came in the name of progress, with rail and roads that divided or wiped out communities.

"The railroad tracks for me are a metaphor for connection," Govenar said. He made the large scale photos for the 'Seeing a World Blind Lemon Never Saw' exhibit, as well as co-curating the 'Crossroads of Deep Ellum' exhibit.

The 'Crossroads of Deep Ellum' exhibit includes historical photos and headlines that raise eyebrows to date.

"That's intended," Collins said. "Because we want to, not provoke, but evoke dialogue about racism. Let's talk about it!"

"To move forward," Govenar said. "And help build a better world."

Both exhibits run through May 30 at the African American Museum.

Govenar is also among the speakers at the Nasher Sculpture Garden on Wednesday, November 15, for a talk about the significance of Deep Ellum. The event is free, but registration is required.

