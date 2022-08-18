Afghan Refugee Family Reflects One Year After Arriving in Dallas

Monday marked one year since the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Thousands rushed to the airport as the Taliban encircled the capital, fighting to get on the last flights out of the country.

Since then, more than 1,000 refugees have been resettled in Dallas (552) and Fort Worth (502), according to Refugee Services of Texas which says 2,659 Afghan refugees have been settled across Texas.

Baryala Safi and his family are among them. They arrived in Dallas the same day the Taliban captured Kabul. The family of five had just escaped the chaos and were temporarily housed in a two-bedroom apartment.

"I'm safe here,” Safi told NBC 5 in 2021.

Safi worked as an interpreter for coalition forces for 14 years. It was people like him the Taliban reportedly hunted down for working with the U.S.

With that threat behind him, Safi faced new challenges: Finding a permanent home, finding a car and finding a way to support his family.

One year later, he's done all of that.

“Everybody here has a busy life but they’re taking off their life and they want to teach my family, they want to train my family, to learn American life,” said Safi.

His two oldest kids just started third grade and pre-kindergarten and can now speak English.

“They are like a native speaker,” said Safi.

The family welcomed a new baby.

They moved to a house and have a car that are paid for by a private supporter who contacted Safi after seeing NBC 5’s story last year.

“He grabbed my hand and he showed me walking in America how do I go ahead and how can I live,” said Safi.

Safi is working as a driver but says he's looking for better a job.

After his story aired, he says he and his wife were asked to meet with President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush.

“He gave me like, a thanks for my service,” said Safi. “This is a very proud place for me,” he said holding a photo with the former president.

Safi says it's saddening to see the Taliban turn back the clock on progress made in Afghanistan the past two decades, especially when it comes to women.

“That's my daughter. If she was in Afghanistan she could not go to school,” said Safi.

He says it makes him all the more grateful for everything he has here.

“I'm very happy,” said Safi.