Aerial Mosquito Spraying Approved in Tarrant County

On Tuesday, Tarrant County Commissioners approved aerial mosquito spraying in the northeast part of the county.

The decision came after three deaths in the county related to the neuro-invasive West Nile Virus.

Cities in the northeast part of the county can decide if they wish to participate in the aerial spraying by Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Commissioners decided that the county will pay for half the cost of spraying with the participating cities paying the remainder of the cost.

The total cost of two applications of the aerial spraying is $345,313.00. The county’s portion of the cost will be $172,616.50.

You can see the spraying area in the map shown below.