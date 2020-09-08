Tarrant County

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Approved in Tarrant County

West Nile
AP Photo/LM Otero

On Tuesday, Tarrant County Commissioners approved aerial mosquito spraying in the northeast part of the county.

The decision came after three deaths in the county related to the neuro-invasive West Nile Virus.

Cities in the northeast part of the county can decide if they wish to participate in the aerial spraying by Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Allen 13 mins ago

Allen Fire Chief Participates in COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Commissioners decided that the county will pay for half the cost of spraying with the participating cities paying the remainder of the cost.

The total cost of two applications of the aerial spraying is $345,313.00. The county’s portion of the cost will be $172,616.50.

You can see the spraying area in the map shown below.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us