Allen

AdvisorSmith Names Allen Fifth Safest Midsized City in the United States

allen city logo
City of Allen

The City of Allen has been named the fifth safest midsized city in the United States.

According to Allen city officials, the study to determine the safest cities in the country by population size was conducted by AdvisorSmith using the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most recent crime report data.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another Texas city, Sugar Land, also made the list and came in at number two.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Denton 1 hour ago

1 Killed in Denton Crash Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcycle: Police

dallas isd 3 hours ago

Dallas ISD Art Teacher Celebrated in ‘Heart of Teaching' Campaign

El Paso also made the list of top safest large cities in America.

The study determined that the safest midsized city in the country was Cary, North Carolina, while the safest large city was Virginia Beach, Virginia.

To view the entire study, click here.

This article tagged under:

Allensafetyadvisorsmithcity of allen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us