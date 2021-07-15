AdvisorSmith Names Allen Fifth Safest Midsized City in the United States

The City of Allen has been named the fifth safest midsized city in the United States.

According to Allen city officials, the study to determine the safest cities in the country by population size was conducted by AdvisorSmith using the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most recent crime report data.

Another Texas city, Sugar Land, also made the list and came in at number two.

El Paso also made the list of top safest large cities in America.

The study determined that the safest midsized city in the country was Cary, North Carolina, while the safest large city was Virginia Beach, Virginia.

