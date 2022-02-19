DallasNews.com

Adlene Harrison, First Woman to Serve as Dallas Mayor, Dies at 98

Rose Baca / Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer

Adlene Harrison, the first woman to serve as Dallas mayor and a key figure in the formation of DART, died Saturday of natural causes in her North Dallas home, according to her family. She was 98.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Harris was a staunch environmental, mass transit and reproductive-rights advocate with a penchant for not mincing words. She was elected three times to the Dallas City Council between 1973 and 1977.

She was the city’s mayor pro tem when she was appointed acting mayor in 1976 to complete the term of Wes Wise, who resigned to run for Congress. The appointment made her the first Jewish woman to serve as mayor of a major U.S. city.

She went on to be named a regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and was the first-ever chair of the DART board. She also was on the boards of several local civic organizations, including the Dallas Jewish Coalition and the Dallas Arboretum.

Click here to read the full report on the Dallas Morning News website.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasDallas mayoradlene harrison
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us