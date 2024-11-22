A suspected drunken driver was arrested after a crash in Addison, police say.

Addison police said a patrol officer witnessed a single-car crash. The officer rushed over, helped the driver out of the vehicle, and called for medical assistance.

The driver was not seriously injured and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

TIPS FROM THE POLICE

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, officials are reminding citizens to have a plan in place to get home safely from their gatherings and celebrations. For example, having a designated driver, ordering a ride, or asking a friend or family member to pick you up.

"If you have to question your sobriety, you probably should not drive," officials said.