Addison Prepares for Annual Kaboom Town! Event

Preparations are underway for Addison’s Kaboom Town! Celebration to take place on Saturday, July 3. Over 500,000 people attend the event annually.

“This event is huge,” said Jasmine Lee, Director of Special Events in Addison. “It’s on a lot of national Top-10 lists for July 4th celebrations, so it attracts people from across the country and even from other countries have come out.”

Addison Circle Park is the 12-acre epicenter of the festivities and watch party. The celebration is citywide, with watch parties at many of Addison’s 180+ restaurants and 22 hotels.

“We’re excited that so many of them are back open in full force and hosting these watch parties – bring people out to celebrate and see that they’re back in business and running again,” said Lee.

Organizers say Kaboom Town! is even more special now after the cancellation of it last year due to COVID-19.

“2020 was hard on everyone from individuals, to restaurants, our hotels– it hit everyone hard, and everyone is so excited to be coming out of that and to some sense of normalcy,” said Lee.

A highlight this year - a patriotic Freedom Flyover featuring warbirds from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum, aerobatic planes and other surprises.

“If you recall back a year or so ago when the Blue Angels did the flight around for the hospitals and things like that, that just got us thinking – let’s do something like that,” said Mike Gallaway, pilot and event organizer. “We’re coming out of the pandemic, let’s have a Freedom Flyover, something to get people motivated, something to watch ahead of the fireworks.”

And with watch parties at dozens of nearby hotels and restaurants, organizers say there’s no better way for a community to come together than by supporting their local businesses.

“We’re glad to be able to bring people together, we’re not just celebrating America’s independence, we’re really celebrating what we’ve all accomplished over the last 16 months.”

The fireworks and the inaugural Addison Airport Freedom Flyover can be seen from anywhere in town, and guests are encouraged to make plans to attend one of the many watch parties across Addison.

Online tickets have sold out but you can still guarantee a spot in the park is by booking an Addison hotel package. Packages include a complimentary blanket and guaranteed admission for up to 6 people. Several of Addison’s hotels are offering special discounts for Addison Kaboom Town! Click here for information on hotels with discounted rates.

The Freedom Flyover begins at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tune in to STAR 102.1FM to hear the fireworks music simulcast.