For more than a decade the Fisher House has been a home away from home for families and military service members receiving treatment at the Dallas VA Medical Center.

In 2017, The Veterans Network Employee Resource Group at NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 donated shelves, books, games, movies and coloring books to the Fisher House to create Adam's Corner -- a special place for kids in the corner of the dining room.

Just as DFW VetNet planned to expand Adam's Corner, the Fisher House was the victim of busted pipes during the February 2021 snowstorm.

On Saturday, DFW VetNet volunteers were finally able to set up a new Adam's Corner, occupying a bigger space in the family room. A computer was added and a table and chairs for the children to play, read or color.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

PHOTOS: ‘Adam's Corner' at Dallas VA's Fisher House Expands

WHAT IS ADAM'S CORNER?

"Adam's Corner" is named after Cpl. Adam Garcia who died in 2006 while serving in Iraq. His mother, Cynthia, is an assignment editor for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39. Adam was 20 years old at the time and to keep his legacy alive Adam's Corner was born. Consisting of donated furniture, books, toys and games, it's a place for children staying at Fisher House to be a kid while adults deal with adult matters.

Since 2019 there have been eight Adam's Corners opened at Fisher Houses across the country. Seven more, delayed by the pandemic, are planned in the coming year.