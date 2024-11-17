Former Dallas Cowboy Adam ‘Pacman' Jones arrested in Arlington

Former NFL and Dallas Cowboys player, Adam 'Pacman' Jones, was arrested at a hotel in Arlington after a fight broke out and he hit an officer.

An Arlington Police Department officer was working an off-duty shift at the Live by Loews hotel when they were notified by security about a fight in the bar area early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday the officer arrived at the bar to see the individuals involved in the fight had been separated. Among the individuals was Adam 'Pacman' Jones, former NFL and Dallas Cowboys player, according to a report form Arlington Police.

Jones continued to yell at the others involved in the fight and the officer stepped between them telling Jones that if he tried to fight again he would be arrested, the report said.

Later, another fight broke out in the bar area and Jones was once again involved. While the APD officer and hotel security worked to separate the individual, Jones hit the officer on her arm, police say.

The officer informed Jones she was placing him under arrest and called for backup. While the officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, Jons got free and started walking away, according to the ADP report.

When the other officers arrived Jones was taken into custody and booked into Arlington City Jail on one count of Assault on a Peace Officer, one count of Public Intoxication, one count of Evading, and one count of Resisting Arrest, according to reports.