Hollywood Actor Shot to Death in Grand Prairie: Police

Actor Eddie Hassell was shot to death in North Texas early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers found the 30-year-old's body at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road in Grand Prairie.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) involved.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 972- 988-8477 or online by clicking here.
Hassell, who was born in Corsicana and lived in Waco, appeared in many movie and television roles, including NBC's science-fiction series "Surface", "Devious Maids", the Academy Award-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and other projects, according to E! News.