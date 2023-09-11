Actor Mark Wahlberg heads to FW to mix margaritas

Fort Worth's famous Mexican restaurant Joe T. Garcia's gets some star power Monday night.

Actor Mark Wahlberg will be at the restaurant serving margaritas.

Wahlberg got into the tequila business last year as an owner-partner in the brand Flecha Azul.

Long-time friends and OU alums entrepreneurs Aron Marquez and PGA golfer Abraham Ancer founded the company in 2017 and put their Mexican-made tequila on the market in 2020.

Joe T. Garcia's is now serving the tequila and announced that Walhberg will be there tonight serving the Marky Marg, and the public is invited.

"So their amazing team reached out to us. They knew we were fans of, of him, of course, of Mark Wahlberg and of his tequila. And they just said, how about we start a friendship and come out and see you and bring Mark with us. And we said we would love to have Mark come out and serve margaritas from behind our bar," said Kelly Lancarte, the restaurant's PR and Marketing Director.

What do these 3 big shots and tequila have in common? Humble roots.



Find out how @Abraham_Ancer, @markwahlberg, and Aron came together for the love of golf and *good* tequila. Article https://t.co/EujLMJLt0K pic.twitter.com/pmORnaRdbJ — Flecha Azul Tequila (@FlechaAzulTeq) January 22, 2022

Lancarte adds, while the event on Monday from 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. is free, the margaritas are not.