Acting Secretary of the US Army Visits Fair Park Vaccination Site

The acting Secretary of the Army, Honorable John Whitley, visited Dallas County's vaccination site at Fair Park.

He met with County Judge Clay Jenkins, Mayor Eric Johnson, and others to discuss the ongoing partnership between the community, FEMA and the Department of Defense.

Jenkins said he's grateful for the tremendous work of the team and supporting the mission to vaccinate more than 5,500 Dallas county residents a day.

"It's very realistic that things are going to look a lot more like normal this summer but it's up to all of us to do our part, and your part is to keep wearing your mask in those crowds, wash those hands, avoid those big crowds and get vaccinated," Jenkins said.