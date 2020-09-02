Acting DeSoto Superintendent Criticized for Social Media Posts Disparaging Colin Kaepernick, Democrats

DeSoto schools’ acting superintendent Don Hooper — appointed to that role just three days ago — apologized Wednesday after receiving criticism from members of the DeSoto community for his social media history.

On Tuesday screen captures of Hooper’s Facebook page started circulating among the DeSoto community. Over the past two years, the pictures showed Hooper’s account shared memes and messages that disparaged Black activist Colin Kaepernick, mocked Democrats on the day a summary of the Mueller Report was released to Congress by saying they “haven’t been this mad at Republicans since we freed their slaves” and dismissed the idea of racial identity.

One of the shared posts was a video from Black conservative commentator Jesse Lee Peterson. In the video Peterson says, “Anyone born in this country, and you call yourself a hyphenated-whatever, you’re an idiot; you need to go, goodbye.”

