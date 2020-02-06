ACLU Sues ICE Over Search Warrants in Dallas-Area Raid

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing the U.S. government over a raid near Dallas where immigration officials arrested 280 workers.

The lawsuit is in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's refusal to release the search warrants used in the April raid at CVE Technology Group in Allen.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Houston. It alleges that ICE violated the Freedom of Information Act when it denied ACLU's open records request.

ICE didn't immediately respond to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's request for comment on the lawsuit.