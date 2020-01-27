Accused Sexual Predator Back in Jail on Federal Charge

A Grapevine man accused of sexually assaulting a child and later released on bond is now back behind bars.

Grapevine police arrested Chansellor Hill, 25, Sunday on a federal warrant for exploitation of a child, a police spokesman confirmed. He is being held in the Grapevine jail until he is taken into federal custody.

Hill was arrested multiple times in 2019 for charges that included continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 and possession of child pornography. He had been released on $50,000 bond pending a grand jury's review of his case.

NBC 5 reported from a community meeting on Saturday organized by parents who saw accusations and concerns against Hill on social media.

Grapevine police encouraged those at the meeting to call 911 if they saw Hill near The REC or any Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school, where his alleged crimes were committed.

NBC 5 went to Hill's home to seek comment Saturday. A family member said they had nothing to say.