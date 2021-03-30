Accusations of Ponzi Scheme, Dallas Police Officer on Administrative Leave

The Dallas Police Department confirms an officer has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of participating in a Ponzi scheme.

The officer worked at the South Central Patrol Division.

A spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department declined to comment further on the officer's tenure, or whether additional officers were under investigation.

The department calls this an "ongoing Public Integrity" investigation.

