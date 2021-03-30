Dallas Police Department

Accusations of Ponzi Scheme, Dallas Police Officer on Administrative Leave

By Candace Sweat

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department confirms an officer has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of participating in a Ponzi scheme.

The officer worked at the South Central Patrol Division.

A spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department declined to comment further on the officer's tenure, or whether additional officers were under investigation.

The department calls this an "ongoing Public Integrity" investigation.

Check back, as additional information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

