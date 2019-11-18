Crash on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie Slows Traffic for Hours

A crash Monday night on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie slowed traffic for hours, officials say.

Shortly before 8 p.m., an 18-wheeler hit a slow-moving SUV on I-30 about half a mile east of State Highway 161, fire department spokeswoman Claudia Garibay said.

There were no major injuries and no one was taken to the hospital, she said.

Traffic was backed up with only one lane open as a hazardous materials crew cleaned up the scene.

At 10:20 p.m., Garibay said officials expect all lanes to reopen in a few hours.