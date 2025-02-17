WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference ahead of winter weather

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference about preparations for winter weather at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The press conference will play in the video player above.

An arctic cold front is expected to bring dangerous cold and wintery precipitation to North Texas. An Extreme Cold Watch has been issued and will go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values.

TxDOT says it’s been putting brine on roads since Friday and the city of Fort Worth started prepping roads Monday morning in the face of a severe freeze.

Fort Worth officials said the emphasis for treatment would be on critical areas like overpasses and low-lying streets, as well as the area surrounding hospitals.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams, Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas, Public Utility Commission Chair Thomas Gleeson, and other state officials and emergency management personnel.