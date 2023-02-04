Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages.

“The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event,” Abbott said in a statement.

Gov. Abbott is asking Texans affected in those counties to report storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool. A damage survey is available in English and Spanish online at damage.tdem.texas.gov and by clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing.” The details provided in the surveys will help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for additional relief. It is not a substitute for reporting damage through insurance.

"Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,” Abbott added. “Texans are encouraged to continue reporting damages to the iSTAT damage survey so we can meet all needs in the recovery process."