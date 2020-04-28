Abbott Appeals FEMA Decision to Reject Tornado Disaster Relief

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision earlier this month to reject a request for a major disaster declaration after destructive tornadoes in Dallas and Erath counties in October.

Abbott sent a letter to President Donald Trump to illustrate that the damages exceed the amount needed to receive federal aid.

"The people of Texas are resilient and will continue to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate against disasters -- but federal assistance is needed for the communities impacted by these storms in order to expedite this process," Abbott said. "I respectfully ask FEMA to reconsider their decision and provide this crucial support to the people of Dallas and Erath Counties."

On Oct. 20-21, 10 tornadoes occured in North Texas and caused widespread damage.

When Abbott initially requested federal aid, the state's damages totaled $18 million, however after Dallas ISD's insurance review revealed an additional $27 million in uninsured damages, the total exceeded the state threshold for FEMA assistance, according to the letter.

Read Abbott's full letter to the president below.