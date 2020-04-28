October tornadoes

Abbott Appeals FEMA Decision to Reject Tornado Disaster Relief

FEMA rejected the request in early April

By Chris Blake

Tornado Path dallas
NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision earlier this month to reject a request for a major disaster declaration after destructive tornadoes in Dallas and Erath counties in October.

Abbott sent a letter to President Donald Trump to illustrate that the damages exceed the amount needed to receive federal aid.

"The people of Texas are resilient and will continue to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate against disasters -- but federal assistance is needed for the communities impacted by these storms in order to expedite this process," Abbott said. "I respectfully ask FEMA to reconsider their decision and provide this crucial support to the people of Dallas and Erath Counties."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 27

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

On Oct. 20-21, 10 tornadoes occured in North Texas and caused widespread damage.

When Abbott initially requested federal aid, the state's damages totaled $18 million, however after Dallas ISD's insurance review revealed an additional $27 million in uninsured damages, the total exceeded the state threshold for FEMA assistance, according to the letter.

Read Abbott's full letter to the president below.

This article tagged under:

October tornadoes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us