Abandoned Horses Rescued, Moved to Sanctuary

Multiple mares and foal have been rescued after suffering from severe neglect

According to the Human Society, several Paso Fino mares and 2-month-old foal are now safe and are recovering at a sanctuary.

The Houston rescue team rescued a group of mares ranging between 10 to 20 years old, two foals, along with five other mares who are believed to be pregnant.

Prior to their placement in the sanctuary, the Houston SPCA removed the group from their living conditions to a private property in Washington County where they were cared for until their permanent home was ready.

Once the horses are cleared, they will undergo medical evaluations to determine their pregnancy status in the coming weeks.

