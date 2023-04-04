AA Flight Attendants to Picket at DFW Airport Tuesday

Flight attendants for American Airlines will walk an informational picket line on Tuesday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The picket, which is happening at nine major airports across the country, is part of an ongoing effort to pressure the Fort Worth-based airline to move forward in contract negotiations.

"We deserve significant increases in compensation and improvements to how we are scheduled. It is time for management to bring these negotiations to a close,” said Julie Hedrick, National President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), in a statement.

The APFA represents more than 25,000 flight attendants for American Airlines, which is the world’s largest airline.

The picket is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal A near the entrance to gate A10.

In March, both the APFA and American Airlines requested the assistance of the National Mediation Board by filing for federal mediation.

Days ago, American Airlines made a significant offer to its pilots that would collectively pay them an additional $8 billion in added compensation over the next four years, according to the Dallas Morning News.

American has been in an ongoing contract negotiation with the Allied Pilots Association, the union that represents more than 15,000 American Airlines Pilots, for years.

Union members have yet to vote on whether to approve the new contract offer.