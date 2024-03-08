Nearly every year, red-tailed hawks build a nest at a camera on Texas 114 at Rochelle Boulevard in Irving.

This year, two eggs are sitting in a nest above a busy North Texas highway and two parents trade places of who sits on the eggs.

NBC 5 has followed the journey of these hawks through the years, from when they lay eggs, to when the eggs hatch, to watching their baby hawks take flight.

In a noticeable upgrade, TxDOT has implemented a new camera. Our view of the circle of life is much clearer.

Red-tailed hawks have made the TxDOT camera pole their Irving penthouse home for the past 17 years, where mothers usually nest their eggs and raise their eventual babies.

You can follow the hawks' journey by checking back periodically on our website or by visiting the TxDOT website here.