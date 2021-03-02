‘A Stab in the Heart': Storm Damage at Fair Park's Hall of State Put Rare Artifacts in Peril

On a recent frigid morning, some of the rarest documents in Texas were hit with the terror of a home invasion — by the weather.

They were held hostage for hours, and the future of some remains in peril. They range from a Bible owned by John Neely Bryan, the founder of the city of Dallas, to the Juneteenth proclamation that freed enslaved people in Texas, to a leather pipe bag owned by Comanche leader Quanah Parker.

A Super Bowl football owned by Dallas Cowboys coaching legend Tom Landry stood out among the more sentimental items endangered by the storm, which exacted an emotional toll on those working to save a suddenly imperiled inventory.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.