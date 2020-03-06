A Sign of Spring: North Texans Flock to Pilot Point Tulip Farm With Roots in the Netherlands

With the long-awaited arrival of warmer weather in North Texas, residents and tourists alike are flocking to Texas Tulips, a tulip farm in Pilot Point.

Texas Tulips opened for the 2020 tulip season on Feb. 19, and will stay open until late March or early April, depending on the weather.

Visitors can pick tulips directly from the field and take them home for just $2.50 a stem, and with over 100 varieties of tulips, the tulip farm offers a wide array of colors and sizes to choose from.

Texas Tulips is owned by a Dutch family who started their floral endeavor in the Netherlands approximately 40 years ago.

According to Texas Tulips, Piet and Afra Koeman started their horticultural farm in Holland with a handful of onion seeds, eventually adding leeks, chrysanthemums, irises, and tulip bulbs.

After increasing the size of their horticultural farm to 80 acres, the Koemans were able to grow tens of millions of tulips in their greenhouses each winter, Texas Tulips said.

According to Texas Tulips, the Koemans decided to change course after Piet's death in 2011. The family was inspired by the '80s TV show Dallas, and after visiting Texas several times, the family chose to move their business.

Pieter Koeman, son of Piet and Afra, opened Texas Tulips in Pilot Point with his wife, Petra, in 2015.

The Texas Tulips Pilot Point location was the first "u-pick tulip" farm in the Lone Star State, and on Jan. 23, the family opened a second Texas Tulips location in La Vernia, east of San Antonio.

Texas Tulips is located at 10656 Farm to Market Road 2931 in Pilot Point, and at 15122 Farm to Market Road 775 in La Vernia.

The tulip farm is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pilot Point and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in San Antonio.

Parking is free, and admission costs $5 per person. Discounts are available for veterans, students, and senior citizens. Admission is free for children 12 months old and under.