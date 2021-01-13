Portion of Lamar Street in Dallas Will Be Renamed After Botham Jean

A stretch of Lamar Street in Dallas has officially been named after Botham Jean. Jean was shot by a former Dallas police officer in his own home.

The Dallas City Council unanimously approved the change on Wednesday.

Lamar runs in front of the South Side Flats apartments where Jean lived and lost his life. It also runs in front of the Dallas Police Headquarters.

Jean's mother quoted a speech from Mayor Eric Johnson last year when she spoke to the city council on Wednesday.

"Here was a Black man who had done everything right and was in the comfort of his own home and still was killed by someone in a police uniform," said Allison Jean.

Fired officer Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for Jean's murder.

She said she thought he was an intruder in her apartment when she walked into his by mistake.

Several city council members had concerns about the cost of address changes but the final vote was unanimous.