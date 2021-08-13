A New, Little-Understood Coronavirus Variant Has Arrived in Dallas

A new, little-understood variant of the coronavirus has arrived in North Texas. Doctors at UT Southwestern Medical Center have detected five cases of the so-called lambda variant in patient samples taken at the center between early June and July 18.

“This represents what happens when there is continued viral replication and spread across the entire world,” said Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle, a pathologist at UT Southwestern’s genomic sequencing lab, which has analyzed more than 1,000 samples since the start of 2021.

Little is known about how contagious the lambda variant is or the severity of illness it can cause.

