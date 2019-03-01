A March Winter Blast: Cold Front Moves in Sunday, Bottoms Out Monday

By Brian James

Overnight wind chills 030319
NBC 5 Weather

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

A strong cold front moved across North Texas early Sunday morning bringing a reinforcing shot of unseasonably cold air and a strong north wind. The rest of Sunday will be windy and very cold. 

A sustained north wind between 20 to 30 mph will be common. Some wind gusts may be up around 35 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s by Sunday afternoon.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 5 mins ago

General Motors Reveals Redesigned Chevy Tahoe and Suburban in Arlington

Dallas 1 hour ago

Burned Body Found in Vacant Field in Dallas

**MAKE SURE YOU TAKE COLD-WEATHER PRECAUTIONS SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING. PROTECT YOUR PIPES IN YOUR HOUSE AND MAKE SURE BOTH PEOPLE AND PETS HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP WARM**

By Monday morning, the temperature will be close to a record low. The record is 20 degrees set back in 2002. Even if the temperature doesn't get to the record, it's going to feel much colder. Wind chill values will be down in the single digits to around 10 degrees for a large part of North Texas. Please make sure the kids are bundled up properly before stepping out the door for school Monday morning.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, however. Temperatures will warm back up in to the 60s by Thursday and 70s for Friday and Saturday. [[414095503,C]]

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us