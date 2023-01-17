‘A Heart of Gold': Family, Community Remember Fort Worth Coach Shot in Home

Fort Worth community members are mourning after a longtime boxing coach was shot and killed, family members and police confirm.

The shooting happened Monday on the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive. The male victim was identified by multiple family members Tuesday as Joe Guzman.

According to Fort Worth Police, Guzman was shot multiple times by a juvenile male suspect after an argument turned physical.

“Listening to some of our officers and some of our retired officers that are involved with our police athletic league, the victim was very active,” said Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada. “He was a coach, very instrumental in not just helping youth, but teenagers and officers as well.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBC 5 featured one of Guzman’s youth athletes in 2018. His sister Dominga shared photos with NBC 5 on Tuesday showing her brother at various matches and practices over the years.

NBCDFW.com

Guzman’s nephew Junior Chavez shared the following statement with NBC 5.

“He has impacted so many lives through boxing, teaching young men to be confident, resilient and disciplined. To fight for what you want in life, preparing them mentally and physically for any obstacles that they are faced with,” Chavez wrote.

Meesha Perez lives next door and said her family knew Guzman well. Perez described him as having a fun personality and “the neighbor you wanted.”

“Just the kind of person who really shed light everywhere he went. Just an amazing guy. The world is going to be darker without him,” she said. “He just has a heart of gold. He was always willing to help.”

Fort Worth police are not releasing the age of the suspect or his specific relationship to the victim. According to Calzada, the shooting was reported to police “from an individual near or at the location."

“As far as who may have been in the residence or what witnesses we may have, that’s for our homicide detectives to keep working on,” Calzada said.

Police said the juvenile suspect has been arrested. He is in custody at a juvenile facility.