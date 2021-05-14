A Fort Worth Mother Worries About Her Daughter and Family During Unrest Near Jerusalem

Barbara Potter is so proud of her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

"They live in Har Adar which is outside Jerusalem in Israel," Potter said.

They have spent many years in Israel doing Christian missionary work.

But now the current state of unrest near Gaza and Jerusalem has Potter worried about their safety.

“The missiles they said were going over their head," Potter said. "They always tell me about the missiles going off. But now it's actual rockets and two of them at the beginning of this were in their neighborhood."

Potter said her daughter's main focus is making sure the children are shielded emotionally from what's really happening around them.

"She is worried for my grandchildren,” Potter said. “A two-year-old and four-year-old and they don't know. So, they are kind of just trying to keep that from them. Keep them happy and safe."

Potter is worried for their safety, but still, she tries to limit what she sees happening in the region.

"Especially when you watch the news,” Potter said. “But you don't want to not watch because you want to be kept informed. At the same time, I can't watch too much of it because it's like, overwhelming."

Potter added, "I give it to the Lord and I just pray about it and he has to give me peace.”

Potter continues to lean on faith that her daughter and family will remain safe.

She wants others to realize what is happening around the world can be a lesson learned here at home.

"I want them to know it's real,” Potter said. “That people really just need to stop, take a breath, we are all human beings. No matter what race, color, creed, religion we are."

Potter added, "We are all human beings. We should get along with each other. We are all the same."