A/C is fixed, students at Plano West Senior HS to return to class Tuesday

Students enrolled at Plano West Senior High School will return to class on Tuesday after classes were canceled for two days while the district repaired the school's air conditioning system.

The school of more than 2,700 juniors and seniors did not hold class on Friday or Monday due to a maintenance issue.

"We look forward to welcoming back our students and staff at our regular arrival times," the district said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Plano ISD said the fix in place is temporary but that it should be able to keep the building cool for several days until permanent repairs are made over the weekend.

"We will closely monitor the system. Our facilities team and outside professional contractors will begin a more extensive and permanent repair following dismissal Friday, Sept. 1," the district said on X. "We expect to have all repairs completed before classes resume Sept. 5, after the Labor Day holiday."

Though outside temperatures are expected to remain below 100 for most of the week, NBC 5 meteorologists say temperatures will return to the triple-digits starting Friday and will run through the Labor Day holiday.