‘A Blessing to Someone Else': Woman Helped by Salvation Army Adopts Angels Still Awaiting Gifts

Kristy Henry is celebrating Christmas with a heart full of gratitude.

The Salvation Army helped her get back on her feet after years of battling substance abuse and homelessness.

“My heart was led to help someone else because I was blessed. So I wanted to be a blessing to someone else,” said Henry, who adopted from the Angel Tree.

This year, she’s paying her blessings forward by adopting angels who are still waiting for gifts.

“I have brothers, a lot of nieces and nephews, and I’m going to get them, but I’m going to get the Angel Tree first,” Henry said.

With just one day left until the deadline, Henry is asking others to help.

“All I have is a hope for the people that can give, and want to give, and however they do, that they just make a way,” she said.

Major Bethany Hawks, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas, said she is grateful.

“I just want to thank all of North Texas for spreading the joy of Christmas, for giving back, and for stepping up,” Hawks said.

While there are still hundreds of angels that need to be adopted, the Salvation Army said they are concerned about getting gifts returned.

Unwrapped items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday at the Salvation Army drop-off centers in Dallas and Fort Worth:

The Salvation Army Christmas Center

Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

9216 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas

The Salvation Army Christmas Center

Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

229 East Felix St., Fort Worth

To adopt an angel, visit the Salvation Army Angel Tree website. Financial contributions can also be made to Angel Tree at the Salvation Army North Texas website.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree.