Addison

Vitruvian Lights Continues in Addison With Special Events, Live Music

Vitruvian Park's holiday event will feature live music by Sonny's Holliday on Saturday

By Hannah Jones

Vitruvian Park

A special holiday celebration is happening at Vitruvian Lights on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Vitruvian Park transformed into a holiday wonderland on Nov. 29 with over 1.5 million Christmas lights wrapped around more than 550 trees. The trees will be lit daily through Jan. 1, 2020.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Colin Allred 1 hour ago

Rep. Colin Allred Will Vote Yes on Impeachment.

2 hours ago

Virgin Hotel Opens Sunday in Dallas’ Design District

The holiday cheer continues Saturday with live music by Sonny's Holliday.

The Texas country music duo will perform at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Attendees at the special event can take photos with Santa Claus and other classic holiday characters. The event will also feature an elf balloon artist, gourmet food trucks, a letter-writing cottage for those who want to send last-minute Christmas lists to Santa, and other family-oriented activities.

Parking will cost $10, but the event itself is free for all attendees.

This article tagged under:

Addison
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us