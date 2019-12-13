Vitruvian Lights Continues in Addison With Special Events, Live Music

A special holiday celebration is happening at Vitruvian Lights on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Vitruvian Park transformed into a holiday wonderland on Nov. 29 with over 1.5 million Christmas lights wrapped around more than 550 trees. The trees will be lit daily through Jan. 1, 2020.

The holiday cheer continues Saturday with live music by Sonny's Holliday.

The Texas country music duo will perform at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Attendees at the special event can take photos with Santa Claus and other classic holiday characters. The event will also feature an elf balloon artist, gourmet food trucks, a letter-writing cottage for those who want to send last-minute Christmas lists to Santa, and other family-oriented activities.

Parking will cost $10, but the event itself is free for all attendees.