General Motors Reveals Redesigned Chevy Tahoe, Suburban in Arlington

The newly-redesigned SUVs will be made exclusively at the General Motors plant in Arlington

By Hannah Jones

General Motors has redesigned the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban, and both will be made exclusively in North Texas.

The automaker unveiled the next-generation SUVs at the Arlington Assembly plant on Tuesday.

The new models are some of the longest vehicles on the market, meaning that they offer more legroom on the third row. They can also receive software updates over the air, allowing problems to be fixed at a lower cost.

GM says the profits from the new SUVs will help pay for work on electric cars.

