General Motors has redesigned the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban, and both will be made exclusively in North Texas.

The automaker unveiled the next-generation SUVs at the Arlington Assembly plant on Tuesday.

The new models are some of the longest vehicles on the market, meaning that they offer more legroom on the third row. They can also receive software updates over the air, allowing problems to be fixed at a lower cost.

GM says the profits from the new SUVs will help pay for work on electric cars.