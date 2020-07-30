Farmers Branch Family's Names Inscribed on Rover Headed to Mars

A North Texas family was a part of the Mars Perseverance rover that launched Thursday morning.

Inscribed on a chip in the rover are the names of the Castro family, including long-time Buffalo Bills fan Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa, who died after a battle with cancer last year.

Castro, born and raised in Texas, was the first person on The Buffalo Wall of Fame which honors devout Bills fans every year.

His story touched NASA engineer Jerry Stoces, who inscribed Ezra's name along with the names of his family on a control chip of the rover.

In addition to Ezra, eight names are on the rover: Aurora, Jaime, Zenoc, Elezar, Vangie, Briana, Noah, Stuart.

Ezra's brother Jaime is a Dallas police officer.

The family was invited to the launch Thursday but chose not to go due to the COVID-19 pandemic.