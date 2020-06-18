Reward Offered After Boy, 17, Fatally Shot Overnight in Dallas

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps Dallas police make an arrest in the early-morning death of a 17-year-old boy.

Dallas police officers were called to a shooting at the Villas de Tesoso Apartments along the 7900 block of Villa Cliff Drive at about 1:23 a.m. Thursday.

It was there they found a young man, later identified by police as Ivan Garcia, on the ground in a breezeway suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said a witness was taken to headquarters for an interview, but they did not reveal any information they may have learned from the witness. Police have also not yet revealed any motive or possible suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Abel Lopez by calling 214-671-3676 or emailing abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com and referring to case #106839-2020.

Information leading to an arrest and indictment in the teen's murder could earn a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward. Tips may also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 (TIPS) -- phone lines are open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, or tipsters can visit ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.