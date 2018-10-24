Zoning Change for Dallas' 'Texas Odyssey' Wheel Approved

Get ready for a new attraction to soon make a mark on the Dallas skyline. Plans for an observation wheel, that will stand more than 500 feet tall, were released on Friday. (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

The Dallas City Council approved a zoning change on Wednesday that will clear the way for a more than 500-foot-tall observation wheel.

The so called "Texas Odyssey" would sit along the Trinity River, just south of downtown Dallas.

The developers envision the Texas Odyssey as a tourist destination. Visitors would step inside of a climate-controlled gondola and go on a 38-minute ride around the wheel.

The undeveloped 7 acre site in question is in the 1500 block of S. Riverside Drive south of Interstate 35E and west of the fast-growing Cedars neighborhood.

Dallas' 'Texas Odyssey' Wheel One Step Closer to Reality

(Published Thursday, July 19, 2018)

“I’m excited for the residents of District 2 and everyone that will experience this year-round attraction,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano. “This will be a great compliment to the years of revitalization and investments in the Cedars Neighborhood. This project, along with the upcoming high-speed rail station, which will open directly adjacent to The Odyssey and the Dallas Water Gardens, will be tremendous assets to the city of Dallas.”

In addition to the wheel, which would be larger than the famous London Eye and more than twice the height of the iconic Texas Star Ferris wheel at Fair Park, the plans for the development include retail space, restaurants as well as a 1,000 car parking garage.

If the development is given the necessary governmental approvals over the coming months, construction on the Texas Odyssey could begin in September 2019 and is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

Funding for the project is expected to come from private sources and not be supported by tax dollars.