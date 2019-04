NBC 5 viewers shared their hail videos on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Those videos can be seen below.

Flower Mound Hail

(Published 18 minutes ago)

Flower Mound hailstorm

Saturday 4/13/19 11:00 am hail video (Published 18 minutes ago)

Hail DFW airport area

Saturday 4/13/19 11:00 am hail video (Published 18 minutes ago)

Hail over Lewisville

Rain coming from north-east (Published 28 minutes ago)

Pea size hail in Frisco

Hailing in Frisco (Published 2 hours ago)

Hail in Flowermound

Hailing in Frisco (Published 18 minutes ago)

Hail

Hail storm in West Frisco near In the Community Of Hackberry at around 9:30am Saturday 4/13/19 (Published 18 minutes ago)

Hail

Hanson Drive, Irving. Texas (Published 2 hours ago)

Hail in Sunnyvale

Hail falling (Published 2 hours ago)

Flower Mound Hail Storm

Hail in Flower Mound on 4/13/19 (Published 18 minutes ago)

Hail in Frisco

Hail in Frisco (Published 2 hours ago)

hail in flower mound